Campbellsvillian Becky Nash Rowe re-a...

Campbellsvillian Becky Nash Rowe re-appointed to State Board

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Click on headline for complete story From KY Gov. Matthew Bevin's Communications office FRANKFORT, KY - - Gov. Matt Bevin has made the following appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions: Carrie Tilghman Derossett has been appointed to the North American International Livestock Exposition Executive Committee.Rebecca Nash Rowe has been reappointed. Carrie Tilghman Derossett, of Glasgow, is the Logan County 4-H development agent for education at the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smiths Grove Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
matthew vincent (Mar '13) 8 min Gew 46
Kristen baltazar 27 min Chester 5
Robert Pearson (Aug '11) 33 min Fof 29
!!~~~(Last Post)~~~!! (Aug '13) 1 hr Izzy-_- 217
Advice 1 hr BoomBoom 9
Only house wife's 1 hr spell check 6
If you Knew 1 hr The Animal in me 5
See all Smiths Grove Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smiths Grove Forum Now

Smiths Grove Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smiths Grove Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Smiths Grove, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,925 • Total comments across all topics: 280,681,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC