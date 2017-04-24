Campbellsvillian Becky Nash Rowe re-appointed to State Board
Click on headline for complete story From KY Gov. Matthew Bevin's Communications office FRANKFORT, KY - - Gov. Matt Bevin has made the following appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions: Carrie Tilghman Derossett has been appointed to the North American International Livestock Exposition Executive Committee.Rebecca Nash Rowe has been reappointed. Carrie Tilghman Derossett, of Glasgow, is the Logan County 4-H development agent for education at the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension.
Smiths Grove Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|matthew vincent (Mar '13)
|8 min
|Gew
|46
|Kristen baltazar
|27 min
|Chester
|5
|Robert Pearson (Aug '11)
|33 min
|Fof
|29
|!!~~~(Last Post)~~~!! (Aug '13)
|1 hr
|Izzy-_-
|217
|Advice
|1 hr
|BoomBoom
|9
|Only house wife's
|1 hr
|spell check
|6
|If you Knew
|1 hr
|The Animal in me
|5
