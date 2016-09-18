Female firefighters: It's not just a ...

Female firefighters: It's not just a man's job

Next Story Prev Story
Sep 18, 2016 Read more: The Hastings Tribune

Penny Reece wanted to be a firefighter for two decades and was hired 10 months ago by the Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smiths Grove Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The witch that walks all over town 24 min Cave city 3
New Recording Artist In Bowling Green?! 32 min justthrewup 9
Melody Haase 45 min Oscar 2
women in brownsville 52 min Oscar 14
Tell me about Heather Johnson 54 min Curious 5
Deeply Touched 1 hr effing Liar 7
Strangers 1 hr Longnights 4
See all Smiths Grove Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smiths Grove Forum Now

Smiths Grove Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smiths Grove Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Smiths Grove, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,212 • Total comments across all topics: 280,511,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC