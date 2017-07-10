Howell named Smithfield Police Chief

Howell named Smithfield Police Chief

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Smithfield Times

By Ryan Kushner Staff writer Smithfield Police Department Deputy Chief Alonzo Howell has been appointed to take over as the next police chief for the department, following the retirement of Chief Steve Bowman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Smithfield Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smithfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) 4 hr Martin garey 26
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) 9 hr trisket12 55
News Va. task force on drywall problem appointed - wtvr (Apr '10) Mon Martin garey 2
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) Jul 9 Martin garey 22
News Cops, in trouble with law, taint drop in crime (Jan '09) Jul 9 Martin garey 25
2017 Sign Language Classes starting in Hampton Jul 6 ASLPRO57 1
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Jul 5 Jim Bob Washington 280
See all Smithfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smithfield Forum Now

Smithfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smithfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. American Idol
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Smithfield, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,773 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC