Bike trail sent out for bids
By Diana McFarland Managing editor The first two segments of the Nike Park Bike Trail - also known as the Park-to-Park Trail - are out for bid, with a review of submissions scheduled for July 20, according to Isle of Wight County Project Manager Jamie Oliver.
