School Board phases in Thornton's raise
By Ryan Kushner Staff writer Isle of Wight County schools Superintendent Dr. Jim Thornton asked for a $18,000 raise, and after a month of negotiation, the Isle of Wight County School Board voted 3-1 to give it to him - but spread out over four years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Smithfield Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Smithfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|22 hr
|Martin garey
|15
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Jun 18
|Martin garey
|7
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Jun 17
|Cristina
|273
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Jun 15
|ambermorgan723
|54
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Jun 11
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|Jun 5
|Martin garey
|15
|Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11)
|May '17
|martin garey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Smithfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC