School Board phases in Thornton's raise

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Smithfield Times

By Ryan Kushner Staff writer Isle of Wight County schools Superintendent Dr. Jim Thornton asked for a $18,000 raise, and after a month of negotiation, the Isle of Wight County School Board voted 3-1 to give it to him - but spread out over four years.

