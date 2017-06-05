Pirate night Friday
Pirates are coming to Smithfield Friday, June 9 with lots of activities for kids.The Summer Concert Series is hosting Hysterically Correct Productions, whose performers come dressed in Pirate gear and provide a fun, energetic and interactive performance.
