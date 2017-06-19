Cook suggests rescinding town's MOU for ball fields
By Ryan Kushner Staff writer With still no final word on a MOU sent to Isle of Wight County by the town of Smithfield in April, Smithfield Town Council member Dr. Milton Cook wants to rescind it, and let county officials get back to them whenever they get ready.
