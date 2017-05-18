What cost to play ball?
Williams: budget for ball fields will evolve over time By Diana McFarland Managing editor The town of Smithfield is building a multi-million dollar sports complex but it does not know how much it will cost to operate the facility once it is completed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Smithfield Times.
