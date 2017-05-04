Top 10: Downtown Hampton Block Party resumes, brews and barbecue in...

The Downtown Hampton Block Parties return for the 2017 season from 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday at Queens Way between Eaton and King streets. A free concert by Strictly Bizzness begins at 7 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase and the children's area is open 6-8 p.m. Downtown Hampton hosts the block party Saturdays through Aug. 26, featuring different artists and events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.