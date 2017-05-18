Smithfield man accused of shooting, fatally running over bald eagle
SMITHFIELD, Va.- An Isle of Wight man is accused of shooting and running over a bald eagle a few weeks ago. They say he allegedly shot the eagle before driving "over It with an all-terrain vehicle until it was dead."
