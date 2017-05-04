Rocky Hock Opry offers cornball comed...

Rocky Hock Opry offers cornball comedy and country music

Suffolk Meals On Wheels, headquartered at Sentara Obici, will present the Rocky Hock Opry at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at King's Fork Middle School, 350 Kings Fork Road. The program that delivers meals to Suffolk's and Isle of Wight's senior and disabled residents will sponsor an evening featuring the Edenton, North Carolina-based ensemble.

