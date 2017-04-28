Isle of Wight supervisor lobbying to increase taxes, revenue this budget season
While most Isle of Wight County supervisors have spoken against increased taxes for residents this budget season, Supervisor Dick Grice has proposed balancing the county budget by raising real estate taxes and by increasing county employees' share of insurance costs. He has also lobbied to lower the county employees' proposed 2 percent raise to 1 percent and heighten the proposed 1 percent merit-based raises to 2 percent.
