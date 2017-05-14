Isle of Wight industrial park almost 'permit ready'
Isle of Wight County Economic Development Director Tom Elder met with seven site selection consultants in Charlotte, N.C., and Greenville, S.C., this month, to raise awareness of the Shirley T. Holland Intermodal Park. Crews are in the process of getting an 82-acre site in the park permit ready.
