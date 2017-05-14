Isle of Wight industrial park almost ...

Isle of Wight industrial park almost 'permit ready'

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Isle of Wight County Economic Development Director Tom Elder met with seven site selection consultants in Charlotte, N.C., and Greenville, S.C., this month, to raise awareness of the Shirley T. Holland Intermodal Park. Crews are in the process of getting an 82-acre site in the park permit ready.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smithfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11) May 11 Martin garey 3
News Tornado watch in effect for Peninsula (Dec '08) May 11 Martin garey 4
News Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09) May 10 martin garey 3
Review: Wayno Enterprises (Aug '13) May 10 John luciano 2
News York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09) May 7 martin garey 92
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) May 5 ChristenF 52
black racist thugs & Mexican illegals takin ove... (Jul '10) May 2 Martin garey 12
See all Smithfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smithfield Forum Now

Smithfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smithfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
 

Smithfield, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,350 • Total comments across all topics: 281,027,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC