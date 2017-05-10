Counties now have additional option f...

Counties now have additional option for attracting new business

Monday May 22 Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Isle of Wight County now has one more tool for drawing new businesses to the area, thanks to House Bill 1970 , which passed earlier this year, County Attorney Mark Popovich told the Board of Supervisors Thursday. The bill grants counties the authority to create economic revitalization zones and offer incentives and flexibility to new businesses in those areas.

