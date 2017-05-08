Town says 'no demolition'

Town says 'no demolition'

Wednesday Apr 12

Derelict Pierceville owners may go to court By Ryan Kushner Staff writer Smithfield Town Council unanimously denied an application to tear down several crumbling, but historically significant buildings located at 502 Grace St., commonly known as Pierceville.

