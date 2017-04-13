Top 10: Children's festival and Herit...

Top 10: Children's festival and Heritage Day in Hampton, Chris Brown coming

Featured weekend events include International Children's Day, Hampton Heritage Day, Fort Monroe's Easter sunrise service and local comedian on a comedy tour with Sinbad. Featured weekend events include International Children's Day, Hampton Heritage Day, Fort Monroe's Easter sunrise service and local comedian on a comedy tour with Sinbad.

