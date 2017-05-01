Real estate tax rate to remain level ...

Real estate tax rate to remain level this year

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Smithfield Times

By Diana McFarland Managing editor No real estate tax rate increase, a decrease in stormwater fees and an increase in water and sewer rates are just a few of the highlights of the proposed fiscal 2018 Isle of Wight County budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Smithfield Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smithfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
black racist thugs & Mexican illegals takin ove... (Jul '10) 12 hr Martin garey 12
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) 12 hr Martin garey 16
Doctor Z. Latif - Suboxone Doctor? (May '11) Mon jessjess 7
News York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09) Apr 30 martin garey 91
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Apr 27 SherryD 51
News York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09) Apr 27 Martin garey 19
News Newport News cop goes to trial today (Feb '10) Apr 26 Martin garey 8
See all Smithfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smithfield Forum Now

Smithfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smithfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Smithfield, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,831 • Total comments across all topics: 280,739,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC