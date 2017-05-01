Lock down lifted at two Isle of Wight schools after nearby shooting Read Story Staff

Smithfield High School and Smithfield Middle School were placed on a lock down on Thursday morning, after shots were reported in a nearby neighborhood. At 10:20 a.m., the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of shots being fired in the area of Red Oaks Trailer Park, located on Benn's Church Boulevard in Smithfield.

