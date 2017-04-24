Isle of Wight attempting to lighten c...

Isle of Wight attempting to lighten county businesses' tax load

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Isle of Wight County Board of Supervisors discussed business tax structure and county employee raises during its fourth budget session of the year. April 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smithfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Apr 18 Stephanie 50
News Street Smart: Peninsula pedestrians urged to be... (Apr '11) Apr 15 Martin garey 3
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) Apr 12 Martin garey 21
Review: Mr Hubbard's Driving School (Sep '11) Apr 12 Appalled Former S... 29
News 12-year-old caught with knife, screwdriver at N... Apr 11 frozen 1
News Sea trials begin for Navy's newest class of air... Apr 10 Blink 1
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Apr 8 Anonymous 271
See all Smithfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smithfield Forum Now

Smithfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smithfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Smithfield, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,052 • Total comments across all topics: 280,546,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC