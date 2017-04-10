Crews work to put out huge fire at sc...

Crews work to put out huge fire at scrap yard in Carrollton

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

Isle of Wight County spokesman told 13News Now the fire was at Carrollton Metals, located at 22097 Brewers Neck Blvd. Robertson said at firefighters from Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department, Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department, and Suffolk Fire & Rescue were trying to put out the flames.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smithfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) 1 hr Martin garey 21
Review: Mr Hubbard's Driving School (Sep '11) 1 hr Appalled Former S... 29
News 12-year-old caught with knife, screwdriver at N... 21 hr frozen 1
News Sea trials begin for Navy's newest class of air... Mon Blink 1
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Apr 8 Anonymous 271
News Thieves look to Internet (Mar '09) Apr 7 Martin garey 15
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Apr 6 butlerlj2 49
See all Smithfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smithfield Forum Now

Smithfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smithfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Smithfield, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,841 • Total comments across all topics: 280,244,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC