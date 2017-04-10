Crews work to put out huge fire at scrap yard in Carrollton
Isle of Wight County spokesman told 13News Now the fire was at Carrollton Metals, located at 22097 Brewers Neck Blvd. Robertson said at firefighters from Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department, Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department, and Suffolk Fire & Rescue were trying to put out the flames.
