They met as prosecutor and witness, n...

They met as prosecutor and witness, now they're father and daughter

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 5 Read more: Hawk Eye

Ashley and Steve Edwards sing at Victorian Station Tea Room during open mic night Feb. 16 in Hampton, Va. Edwards, who is a Smithfield, Va., prosecutor, met Ashley in 2012 and recently adopted her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smithfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Calls for 12-Carrier Navy, Promises Rebui... 14 hr okimar 2
Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09) 19 hr Martin garey 12
Drugs Sun Matty 1
News Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07) Mar 4 Martin garey 11
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Mar 3 dlphngrl3 35
How is Judy Sawyer still a realtor? Mar 3 Channel10 1
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) Feb 23 Martin garey 22
See all Smithfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smithfield Forum Now

Smithfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smithfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Smithfield, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,606 • Total comments across all topics: 279,397,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC