Taste of Tidewater across the JRB | Food Find
Hours : 4-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 4 p.m.-midnight Friday; brunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; dinner 2 p.m.-midnight Saturday and 2-10 p.m. Sunday. The Virginia Company opened recently in Carrollton, just at the foot of the James River Bridge in Isle of Wight County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Smithfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Mar 23
|Martin garey
|17
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Mar 22
|Kathy R
|40
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Mar 21
|Martin garey
|25
|That girl
|Mar 19
|Hoodbang
|1
|VIMS event explains how animals adapt (Jun '09)
|Mar 18
|Martin garey
|3
|Trump Calls for 12-Carrier Navy, Promises Rebui...
|Mar 7
|okimar
|2
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|Mar 7
|Martin garey
|12
Find what you want!
Search Smithfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC