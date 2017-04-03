Supervisors question urgency of $10 m...

Supervisors question urgency of $10 million request

Wednesday Mar 8

By Diana McFarland Managing editor After listening to reasons why Isle of Wight County should borrow $10 million to fund an in-house career and technical education program, the Board of Supervisors questioned the urgency, the lack of collaboration with Paul D. Camp Community College and the need to fund the entire program at once.

