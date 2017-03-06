Save this house

Wednesday Mar 1

Review panel opposes owner's bid to raze Pierceville By Diana McFarland Managing editor After numerous impassioned pleas from history lovers, the Smithfield Board of Historic and Architectural Review unanimously denied a request Feb. 21 to demolish the circa 1730 Pierceville house and outbuildings.

