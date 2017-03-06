Save this house
Review panel opposes owner's bid to raze Pierceville By Diana McFarland Managing editor After numerous impassioned pleas from history lovers, the Smithfield Board of Historic and Architectural Review unanimously denied a request Feb. 21 to demolish the circa 1730 Pierceville house and outbuildings.
