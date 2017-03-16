HU alumna talks importance of minorities in STEM fields
Hampton University alumna Claudia Rankins stressed the importance of minorities studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields to a crowd of students, faculty and community members during a talk Thursday morning. "We hear a lot that we need to diversify the workforce ... but I think why we really need scientists and engineers of color is for our communities to address the issues that affect and plague our communities, where no one but us really cares about those issues," said Rankins, a program officer at the National Science Foundation.
