Hampton Roads chambers join together to help shape policy

Six local chambers of commerce joined forces in a Hampton Roads Regional Chamber Alliance to have a greater collective impact in shaping public policy and regional growth, the Hampton Roads Chamber announced. The Alliance is made up of the Hampton Roads Chamber, Franklin-Southampton Area Chamber of Commerce, Isle of Wight-Smithfield-Windsor Chamber of Commerce, Greater Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Alliance, Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce and the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce, according to a news release.

