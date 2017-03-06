Crews battle house fire in Smithfield

Brock Stull had 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and 10 rebounds, Brett Prahl scored 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting and l The Emergency Services Coordinator for Surry County, Ray Phelps, tells 10 On Your Side that crews were called to a home at 2949 Moonlight Road at 8:53 p.m. No one was injured, but a family of six will be displaced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.