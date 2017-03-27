Bowman to retire July 1

Bowman to retire July 1

By Ryan Kushner Staff writer After five years at the helm of the Smithfield Police Department, Police Chief Steve Bowman announced that he will retire effective July 1. Bowman, 57, said during a Town Council police committee meeting that the decision to retire was made primarily in order to spend more time with his family.

