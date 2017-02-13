Waterline work underway on Main Street
By Ryan Kushner Staff writer Heavy machinery is rumbling in the Smithfield Historic District as construction crews work to replace the road's century-old waterline along its 100 and 200 blocks, a procedure that will disrupt traffic on the busy commercial street for the next couple of months.
