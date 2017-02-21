Video: Smithfood Foods Donates $3 Million to Smithfield High
Smithfield Hams donated $3 Million to improve various areas of the school during an announcement at Smithfield High School on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Smithfield Hams donated $3 Million to improve various areas of the school during an announcement at Smithfield High School on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
