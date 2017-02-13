Smithfield approves machinery and too...

Smithfield approves machinery and tools tax refunds

Wednesday Feb 8

Smithfield Town Council approved a resolution Tuesday, Feb. 7, for a roughly $211,000 refund for machinery and tools taxpayers in the town, an expense Isle of Wight County will reimburse, county officials said Tuesday. Smithfield Town Council approved a resolution Tuesday, Feb. 7, for a roughly $211,000 refund for machinery and tools taxpayers in the town, an expense Isle of Wight County will reimburse, county officials said Tuesday.

