Smithfield approves machinery and tools tax refunds
Smithfield Town Council approved a resolution Tuesday, Feb. 7, for a roughly $211,000 refund for machinery and tools taxpayers in the town, an expense Isle of Wight County will reimburse, county officials said Tuesday.
