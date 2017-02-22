Plea deal accepted for travel agent a...

Plea deal accepted for travel agent accused of scamming Smithfield High students

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

A judge has accepted a plea agreement in the case of a Smithfield man accused of scamming Smithfield High School students and their families. In early November 2015, a Grand Jury in Isle of Wight County returned indictments for embezzlement against Augustine Acheampong.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smithfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drugs 17 hr Matty 1
News Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07) Sat Martin garey 11
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Fri dlphngrl3 35
How is Judy Sawyer still a realtor? Mar 3 Channel10 1
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) Feb 23 Martin garey 22
News Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08) Feb 18 Martin garey 7
Flashing Boobs (Jun '15) Feb 16 Martin garey 19
See all Smithfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smithfield Forum Now

Smithfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smithfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Smithfield, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,038 • Total comments across all topics: 279,354,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC