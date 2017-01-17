Smithfield Announces 2017 Barbecue Grant Program
Smithfield continues to invest in competition barbecue by sponsoring events and pitmasters in 2016. The brand is pleased to help fuel the sport of barbecue by announcing the Smokin' With Smithfield Grant Program for 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Smithfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|8 hr
|Lindsey N
|34
|Review: America's Best Resume Writing (Feb '10)
|Jan 16
|beanieman
|7
|Top 10 Italian dishes (Mar '09)
|Jan 10
|El-massah shabeeb
|4
|15 year old looking for work
|Dec '16
|Vernon Bloomfield
|1
|Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home
|Dec '16
|nn person
|1
|Tyran Robert Williams. Courtesy: Gloucester Cou...
|Dec '16
|meh plus
|1
|Obama: "Cops are stupidly stupid" (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|martin garey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Smithfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC