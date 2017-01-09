Q-Daddy's BBQ to open Friday in Smith...

Q-Daddy's BBQ to open Friday in Smithfield

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

It'll be the first barbecue restaurant to open in the Pork capital of Virginia in more than a decade. The restaurant initially planned to open in October, but delays with a custom counter pushed the opening back, according to Daily Press archives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smithfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News 14 hr mwoolard 33
Review: America's Best Resume Writing (Feb '10) Jan 16 beanieman 7
News Top 10 Italian dishes (Mar '09) Jan 10 El-massah shabeeb 4
15 year old looking for work Dec 29 Vernon Bloomfield 1
News Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home Dec '16 nn person 1
News Tyran Robert Williams. Courtesy: Gloucester Cou... Dec '16 meh plus 1
Obama: "Cops are stupidly stupid" (Jul '09) Dec '16 martin garey 2
See all Smithfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smithfield Forum Now

Smithfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smithfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Smithfield, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,515 • Total comments across all topics: 278,236,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC