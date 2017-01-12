News 55 mins ago 8:00 p.m.100-year-ol...

News 55 mins ago 8:00 p.m.100-year-old water line to be replaced in Smithfield

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

Residents and business owners in the town of Smithfield are going to see detours in the coming weeks. Crews are getting ready to replace a 100-year-old water line along historic Main street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smithfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top 10 Italian dishes (Mar '09) Jan 10 El-massah shabeeb 4
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Jan 4 Angelia Urrabazp 30
15 year old looking for work Dec 29 Vernon Bloomfield 1
News Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home Dec 25 nn person 1
News Tyran Robert Williams. Courtesy: Gloucester Cou... Dec 16 meh plus 1
Obama: "Cops are stupidly stupid" (Jul '09) Dec '16 martin garey 2
News Cops, in trouble with law, taint drop in crime (Jan '09) Dec '16 martin garey 24
See all Smithfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smithfield Forum Now

Smithfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smithfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Ivory Coast
 

Smithfield, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,849 • Total comments across all topics: 277,885,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC