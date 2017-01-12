News 55 mins ago 8:00 p.m.100-year-old water line to be replaced in Smithfield
Residents and business owners in the town of Smithfield are going to see detours in the coming weeks. Crews are getting ready to replace a 100-year-old water line along historic Main street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Smithfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 Italian dishes (Mar '09)
|Jan 10
|El-massah shabeeb
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Jan 4
|Angelia Urrabazp
|30
|15 year old looking for work
|Dec 29
|Vernon Bloomfield
|1
|Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home
|Dec 25
|nn person
|1
|Tyran Robert Williams. Courtesy: Gloucester Cou...
|Dec 16
|meh plus
|1
|Obama: "Cops are stupidly stupid" (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|martin garey
|2
|Cops, in trouble with law, taint drop in crime (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|martin garey
|24
Find what you want!
Search Smithfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC