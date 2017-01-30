HCS School Board President: Superintendent candidate not disqualified
School board president Elisa Ferrell says an anonymous source contacted the board with information about potential plagiarism from one of the finalists, Katrise Perera. "An anonymous source contacted us with the information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Smithfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|Feb 6
|Martin garey
|8
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan 31
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Jan 30
|Lindsey N
|34
|Review: America's Best Resume Writing (Feb '10)
|Jan 16
|beanieman
|7
|Top 10 Italian dishes (Mar '09)
|Jan 10
|El-massah shabeeb
|4
|15 year old looking for work
|Dec '16
|Vernon Bloomfield
|1
|Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home
|Dec '16
|nn person
|1
Find what you want!
Search Smithfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC