Assault charges dismissed against DeGroft, Holloman
By Ryan Kushner Staff writer Assault charges resulting after a scuffle between former Isle of Wight County School Board member Herbert DeGroft and Smithfield resident Howard Holloman at the Pons polling precinct Nov. 8 were dismissed in Isle of Wight General District Court Thursday.
