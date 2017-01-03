Assault charges dismissed against DeG...

Assault charges dismissed against DeGroft, Holloman

By Ryan Kushner Staff writer Assault charges resulting after a scuffle between former Isle of Wight County School Board member Herbert DeGroft and Smithfield resident Howard Holloman at the Pons polling precinct Nov. 8 were dismissed in Isle of Wight General District Court Thursday.

