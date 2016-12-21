Town asked to help buy Pierceville
By Ryan Kushner Staff writer Preserve Smithfield Inc., which has frequently criticized the Smithfield Town Council and its employees over its handling of the Pierceville housing development proposal this past year, is now asking for the town's support or financial aid - potentially up to half a million dollars.
