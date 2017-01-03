Stray bullet is a near miss

Stray bullet is a near miss

Wednesday Dec 28

Shot passes through kids' bedroom on Christmas Eve By Diana McFarland Managing editor Adam and Angie Holland's two small children were snug in their beds waiting on Santa Claus on Christmas Eve when a bullet flew through their bedroom.

