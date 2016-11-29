Q-Daddy's BBQ in Smithfield to hire m...

Q-Daddy's BBQ in Smithfield to hire more employees by new year

Monday Dec 5 Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Daddy's BBQ, the new barbecue restaurant set to open in Smithfield in coming months, has received at least 50 applications, and another 50 people have recently picked up applications. Owner Jesse Witten hoped to be open by October, but is waiting on a few things to fall into place first.

