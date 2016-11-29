Q-Daddy's BBQ in Smithfield to hire more employees by new year
Daddy's BBQ, the new barbecue restaurant set to open in Smithfield in coming months, has received at least 50 applications, and another 50 people have recently picked up applications. Owner Jesse Witten hoped to be open by October, but is waiting on a few things to fall into place first.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Smithfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|15 year old looking for work
|Dec 29
|Vernon Bloomfield
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Dec 29
|Shannan
|29
|Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home
|Dec 25
|nn person
|1
|Tyran Robert Williams. Courtesy: Gloucester Cou...
|Dec 16
|meh plus
|1
|Obama: "Cops are stupidly stupid" (Jul '09)
|Dec 12
|martin garey
|2
|Cops, in trouble with law, taint drop in crime (Jan '09)
|Dec 6
|martin garey
|24
|Josie Lena Fitzgerald Atkins
|Nov '16
|virginfos
|1
Find what you want!
Search Smithfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC