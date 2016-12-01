Explore homes in Colonial Williamsburg, Smithfield, Poquoson decked out for holidays
Six Colonial Williamsburg homes will be decked out in their Christmas best Saturday as visitors have the opportunity to explore the usually closed households. The homes will be open thanks to Green Spring Garden Club's Annual Christmas Homes Tour, an event that donates its profits to more than a dozen charities in the Williamsburg and Peninsula region.
