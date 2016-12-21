Sewage leak continues despite agencies' efforts
By Diana McFarland Managing editor For at least three years, what town officials say is raw sewage has been intermittently running across the sidewalk along North Church Street, into the street and draining into the Pagan River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Smithfield Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Smithfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Mon
|Sarahhall83
|26
|Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home
|Dec 25
|nn person
|1
|Tyran Robert Williams. Courtesy: Gloucester Cou...
|Dec 16
|meh plus
|1
|Obama: "Cops are stupidly stupid" (Jul '09)
|Dec 12
|martin garey
|2
|Cops, in trouble with law, taint drop in crime (Jan '09)
|Dec 6
|martin garey
|24
|Josie Lena Fitzgerald Atkins
|Nov 29
|virginfos
|1
|Awards recognize cops going beyond call of duty (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|martin garey
|6
Find what you want!
Search Smithfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC