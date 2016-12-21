Main Street work is coming

Main Street work is coming

Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Smithfield Times

Utility work will disrupt traffic By Ryan Kushner Staff writer Smithfield is moving ahead with plans to dig up and replace its 100-year-old waterline on Main Street this January, a project that will involve shutting down thru traffic and likely cause a disruption of the bustling commercial street.

