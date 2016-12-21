Main Street work is coming
Utility work will disrupt traffic By Ryan Kushner Staff writer Smithfield is moving ahead with plans to dig up and replace its 100-year-old waterline on Main Street this January, a project that will involve shutting down thru traffic and likely cause a disruption of the bustling commercial street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Smithfield Times.
Add your comments below
Smithfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tyran Robert Williams. Courtesy: Gloucester Cou...
|Dec 16
|meh plus
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Dec 13
|BDW
|23
|Obama: "Cops are stupidly stupid" (Jul '09)
|Dec 12
|martin garey
|2
|Cops, in trouble with law, taint drop in crime (Jan '09)
|Dec 6
|martin garey
|24
|Josie Lena Fitzgerald Atkins
|Nov 29
|virginfos
|1
|Awards recognize cops going beyond call of duty (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|martin garey
|6
|Flashing Boobs (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|martin garey
|18
Find what you want!
Search Smithfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC