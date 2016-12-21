Gun found in Virginia man's carry-on ...

Gun found in Virginia man's carry-on bag at Newport News airport

Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: Powhatan Today

A Smithfield man was cited after Transportation Security Administration officers at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport found a loaded gun in his carry-on bag. The 9mm semi-automatic handgun loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition was found Monday when the bag passed through an X-ray machine at the security checkpoint, TSA said.

