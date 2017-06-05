Westminster Student and Faculty Membe...

Westminster Student and Faculty Members Honored at Audubon Awards Ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: Westminster College

A Westminster College student and two faculty members received awards at the annual Bartramian Audubon Society Awards Ceremony on Monday, May 8 , at the Jennings Environmental Education Center in Slippery Rock, PA . Alexa Yoho , a junior environmental science major from Coraopolis, PA , recieved the Helen B. Ferguson Award .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westminster College.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Slippery Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
easy money Feb '17 username 1
News Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09) Feb '17 Fed up resident 7
Old Friends Jan '17 Still A Steeler Fan 1
Debate: Marijuana - Harmony, PA (Aug '10) Feb '16 Debra Sterling 27
Summer (May '15) Sep '15 Here to help 2
Sublet at University Village at Slippery Rock (Jul '15) Aug '15 Blodgett 2
Springfield Commons by Outlet Mall (Aug '15) Aug '15 TARTE1973 1
See all Slippery Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Slippery Rock Forum Now

Slippery Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Slippery Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Slippery Rock, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,980 • Total comments across all topics: 281,544,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC