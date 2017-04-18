Accused NY arsonist charged with crimes here
Post Journal Photo Jonathan Hardy Young, 19, of Kennedy, N.Y., has been arrested for multiple felonies throughout Pennsylvania between the New York state border and Slippery Rock, Pa. Charges for burglary - overnight accommodation person present and theft by unlawful taking movable property, both felonies, as well as loitering and prowling at night, misdemeanor, were filed with District Justice Laura Bauer's office Friday.
