3rd Annual Chili Cook -Off for Slippe...

3rd Annual Chili Cook -Off for Slippery Rock in Bloom

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Butler Eagle

Date: April 29, 2017 Location: Gateway Park - Elm and New Castle Street, Slippery Rock, PA Time: 2:00AM-5:00AM 3rd Annual Chili Cook -Off for Slippery Rock in Bloom a Slippery Rock Rotary Project will be Saturday, April 29, from 2-5 PM at Gateway Park in Slippery Rock. Funds raised support the ongoing Slippery Rock in Bloom Program that benefits all who visit the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Butler Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Slippery Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
easy money Feb '17 username 1
News Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09) Feb '17 Fed up resident 7
Old Friends Jan '17 Still A Steeler Fan 1
Debate: Marijuana - Harmony, PA (Aug '10) Feb '16 Debra Sterling 27
Summer (May '15) Sep '15 Here to help 2
Sublet at University Village at Slippery Rock (Jul '15) Aug '15 Blodgett 2
Springfield Commons by Outlet Mall (Aug '15) Aug '15 TARTE1973 1
See all Slippery Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Slippery Rock Forum Now

Slippery Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Slippery Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Slippery Rock, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,108 • Total comments across all topics: 280,644,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC