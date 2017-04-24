Date: April 29, 2017 Location: Gateway Park - Elm and New Castle Street, Slippery Rock, PA Time: 2:00AM-5:00AM 3rd Annual Chili Cook -Off for Slippery Rock in Bloom a Slippery Rock Rotary Project will be Saturday, April 29, from 2-5 PM at Gateway Park in Slippery Rock. Funds raised support the ongoing Slippery Rock in Bloom Program that benefits all who visit the community.

