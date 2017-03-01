Warren Area High School sophomore Margo Loutzenhiser and junior Autumn Hultberg are all smiles after Loutzenhiser's 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter of Saturday's District 10 Class 5A first round playoff game against Grove City. The Lady Dragons went on to a 47-30 victory and will meet Slippery Rock in the quarterfinal round this coming Saturday at Mercer H.S. .

