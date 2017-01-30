Student from Drums nominated for statewide award
SUBMITTED PHOTO Sllippery Rock University student Tim Samec holds a certificate with university President Cheryl Norton. Samec, from Drums, is the university's nominee for an award given to a top senior from one of the 14 universities in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Slippery Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|easy money
|Feb 23
|username
|1
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|Feb 16
|Fed up resident
|7
|Old Friends
|Jan '17
|Still A Steeler Fan
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Harmony, PA (Aug '10)
|Feb '16
|Debra Sterling
|27
|Summer (May '15)
|Sep '15
|Here to help
|2
|Sublet at University Village at Slippery Rock (Jul '15)
|Aug '15
|Blodgett
|2
|Springfield Commons by Outlet Mall (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|TARTE1973
|1
Find what you want!
Search Slippery Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC