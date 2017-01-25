2 companies get probation, fine over ...

2 companies get probation, fine over mislabeling cheese

Friday Jan 20 Read more: Pocono Record

Two Pennsylvania cheese businesses are being punished for selling grated Swiss and mozzarella cheeses that were fraudulently represented as Parmesan and Romano. A federal judge sentenced Universal Cheese & Drying and International Packing to three years on probation and ordered them to pay $500,000 for their convictions related to the cheese mislabeling.

